Popular coffee shop Drip will not return to Main Street

Drip Coffee will not reopen on Columbia's Main Street after being closed temporarily for over three months.

The popular Main Street coffee shop, which operated in the area for nearly nine years before closing doors in late October of last year, was originally set to reopen. But with COVID-19 still affecting aspects of business, coffee shop owner Sean McCrossin made the decision to close its doors permanently.

"Nothing's really changed to be honest with you. I mean maybe slightly easier to find labor, but the threat of COVID is still there. And I'm just trying to save my energy and make sure I focus it in on one spot and give Drip the necessary energy that it needs," McCrossin said, who still operates a Drip location in Five Points, as well as Scoopy Doo Gelato Shop next door.

Drip is one of three coffee shops or bakeries in Columbia's Main Street district to shut its doors during the pandemic.

In July of last year, Indah Coffee closed down after landlords declined to re-sign the owner's lease and opt for a new tenant. Blue Flour Bakery, which served up popular pastries as well as a small variety of lattes and teas, closed down its Main Street location in September 2020 citing COVID-19 impacts. Blue Flour had operated for four years in the space.

Local coffee shops aren't the only spots that have taken a hit during the pandemic. Major coffee brands, like Starbucks and Dunkin', had sales drop 24% in the first year of the pandemic, according to a report from Allegra World Coffee Portal.

There are still a few places to grab coffee on Columbia's Main Street. The Starbucks under the Sheraton hotel has been operating in the district since 2015 with no indication of closing. And Oliver Gospel Roastery operates on Taylor Street and pours 100% of their profits back into the Oliver Gospel charity.

Further up the street and closer to Cottontown are spots like Curiosity Coffee Bar and Indah's Sumter Street location.