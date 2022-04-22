One of the Midlands' only distilleries wins international awards at 2 competitions

Hollow Creek Distillery, one of the few liquor producers in the Columbia region, has been awarded 10 awards in two international spirits competitions.
The Leesville distillery received gold and silver awards in both the Los Angeles International Spirits Competition and the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, making them one of three in the state to win awards from major spirits competition — two of the others being from Charleston.
The four decorated liquors include the distillery's high cotton straight bourbon, their white hot cinnamon flavored whiskey, the William Alan small batch bourbon and their low water vodka.
Owners Craig and Meredith Amick, who operate the distillery about an hour west of Columbia, have been in the liquor business for more than seven years.
"We didn't really expect to get that many or that level of awards, honestly. This is the first time we've ever entered spirits competitions, so I wasn't really sure what to expect, but ended up pleasantly surprised," Craig said.
The pair got into the distillery business because of a friend, who enjoyed making moonshine. Both Craig and Meredith were engineers, but in 2009, when the state passed a law allowing for the operation of micro-distilleries, they decided to open their own spot.
They got the ball rolling around 10 years ago and have officially been in business for a little under eight years. This is their first time winning international awards.
Outside of the liquors that won, the distillery sells a host of other liquors like wheated whiskey and a handful of flavored moonshines.
The awards come on the heels of the distillery's recent expansion, with a new 5,000 square-foot production facility that will allow them to craft even more liquors.
"Right now we're in a pretty aggressive growth mode. As we get further down the road, we'll have more bourbon available. ... we'll have some older bourbons coming out later, but it just takes time to get there and takes even more time to get significant volumes," Craig said.
The distillery is open Thursdays through Saturdays for free tastings of their liquor and is located at 112 Rocky Ridge Road in Leesville.