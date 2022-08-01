North Main's Curiosity Coffee Bar begins selling canned nitro cold brew around the city

The next time you stop by Curiosity Coffee Bar, you’ll be able to take your coffee to go in a whole new way — in a can.

The hip North Main coffee shop inside of an old garage began selling cans of their nitro cold brew coffee last month and has begun expanding to selling on the shelves of other bars — including Transmission Arcade Bar on Main Street, WECO Bottle and Biergarten in West Columbia and Art Bar in the Vista.

“We wanted to do this for a while, it's just more of like, figuring out the right way to do it the way we wanted the final product to be. I feel really happy with it,” said Greg Slattery, who co-owns the coffee shop that’s sat in the North Main neighborhood for over five years.

Slattery, who owns the spot alongside his partner, Sandra Moscato, began the planning process as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, wanting to use the time provided by the pandemic to start researching something they’d wanted to do for years.

“When COVID hit, it became a thing that we thought about because having something you can take home makes sense for a time when people weren't staying indoors anymore,” Slattery said.

The coffee shop has cans for sale in store for now and Slattery said he’s working on expanding to distributing to local spots — Art Bar already has them and WECO Bottle and Biergarten and Transmission Arcade Bar will have them soon.

When Art Bar’s owner Andy Rodgers heard about the cans, he wanted some in his bar to support the shop.

"I was like holy crap I can't believe that, that's awesome," Andy Rodgers said. "I immediately texted (Slattery) … I think it's an awesome opportunity to support a local business that does so much for the community.”

Art Bar began selling the cans July 28, according to an Instagram post announcing it.

Slattery said the response from the community has been positive, with people commenting on the coffee shop’s Instagram post announcing the cans expressing excitement.

“I think that we just have the best community here, I think everyone here was excited to see it happen. And people have been very, I think ecstatic for us as well, knowing that it's something we've really wanted to do,” Slattery said.