Dutch Square goes vegan? Or at least, there’s a new vegan restaurant at the sparsely populated Dutch Square mall — in the former Chick-fil-A space, amusingly enough. El Vegano is a plant-based restaurant that leans heavily on Impossible Burgers and Beyond Meat products, with a Latin twist.
In addition to multiple sizes of Impossible Burgers, El Vegano features empanadas with ground faux beef, plus vegan sausages, hot dogs and hero sandwiches. Carbs round out the menu in the form of fried potato pancakes, French fries and plantains.
El Vegano is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find them in the “food court” at 421 Bush River Road, inside the mall, near the movie theater — and view the full menu and photos at elvegano.net.