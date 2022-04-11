New restaurant and bar on Washington Street open for takeout, full opening in summer

Jameel Murray never planned on becoming a chef. But when a chef left the restaurant he was a dish washer at, he reluctantly stepped in to cook. And he's been cooking ever since.

"I was supposed to be washing dishes for one of my old bosses. I told them I was afraid of the kitchen. I didn't want to cook. So I kept saying I didn't want to cook. I didn't want nothing to do with cooking," Murray said. "And then somebody quit and when they quit I had to step up ... before I knew it, I was cooking full time."

After spending a little less than a decade in some of Columbia's most well-known kitchens like Main Street's Halls Chophouse and the Vista's Liberty Taproom and Grill, Murray is now in his first stint as head chef at the newly-opened Sky Bistro Lounge.

The spot, which opened in late March, is currently only offering take-out, but co-owners Dennis and Cynthia Harris have plans to open the restaurant for indoor dining in mid to late May.

"We've been here almost a year now trying to get everything together. We had to get the booths and the tables. It was just an empty shell when we got it... During COVID It was kind of hard to get people to do anything and there was a lot of backlog of stuff," Dennis said.

This is the couple's first time in the restaurant industry. After the pair retired from the military, they decided to tackle their longterm goal of owning a restaurant. A little over a year ago, they purchased the spot on Washington Street after hearing about the location through a friend.

The restaurant joins a growing array of spots to choose from on or near Columbia's Main Street. There are longtime spots like Hampton Street Vineyard to newer developments like Smoked, a restaurant and microbrewery from the Middletons, a prominent Columbia family responsible for much of the recent development on Main Street’s 1600 block.

The restaurant and bar will feature a fairly standard drink menu with popular options like margaritas to accompany its fully-stocked liquor bar. Once indoor dining is open, a hookah bar, for communal smoking, will be available. The menu offers dishes that vary between sandwiches and wraps to a chargrilled ribeye and salmon.

"I'm basically just putting the flavor out. The flavor that we have, nobody else has. There might be some comparable items that might have been seen on the menu somewhere else, but the flavor that we have is not going to be found anywhere else," Murray said.

Until its grand opening in May, the restaurant offers take out from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturdays. The spot is located at 1120 Washington St.