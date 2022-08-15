New Ramen restaurant coming to Lexington, set to open this week

A new place for slurping Asian noodles will open this week.

An Asian restaurant, Hokkaido Ramen House will open this week, owners announced on social media Monday. The new ramen spot will be the first from the national chain to operate in the state, settling at 205 Columbia Ave. in Lexington, just five minutes up the road from Ganbei, a Sushi restaurant from the same owners.

The restaurant will offer a variety of ramen dishes, including vegetable ramen and spicy beef ramen, along with appetizers like edamame (a steamed salty soybeans in the pod) and Asian pot stickers. They will also offer bubble teas, a tea-based drink that comes from Taiwan, as well as beer, wine and sake choices.

Menu range in price from $6 for edamame and $18 for the spicy beef ramen.

The restaurant will open in a popular spot in Lexington for smaller chains — in the same shopping village, there's an Eggs Up Grill, a breakfast chain that's expanded to locations around the Midlands and a Rush's, a fast food chain that's been in the Columbia-area since the '40s.

The upcoming restaurant's owners were not available to comment, but the spot is set to open its doors at 205 Columbia Ave. Thursday, Aug. 18.