New Italian wine bar in Five Points, Bar Gran Sasso, opens Friday. Here's what to expect.

A project almost two years in the making, Bar Gran Sasso, will open the evening of Aug. 5.

The spot in the Five Points neighborhood is modeled after Venetian-style wine bars known as bacari, which serve small glasses of wine or cocktails paired with small plates known as cicchetti.

It features a large selection of exclusively Italian wines as well as a cocktail list featuring Italian cocktails. At the spot, glasses of wine will cost around $8 to $15 and bottles range anywhere from $30 to $70.

"We really want this to be affordable. You know, it's not a steakhouse and it's not a dive bar. It's going to be kind of in the middle," said Lara Deily, who is the restaurant's bar manager and moved from Washington, D.C., at the beginning of the year to work at Bar Gran Sasso.

The Venetian-inspired wine bar comes from Enzo's Delicatessen owner Joe Cardinale, who opened the Italian sandwich shop right next door in August 2020. Cardinale originally had plans to open the wine bar at the same time, but the pandemic delayed the process.

The two spots sit side by side in one of the city's biggest nightlife and entertainment district Five Points, which is known for its popularity among college students. Cardinale worked as a chef in the kitchen of Jake's Bar and Grill, a well-known establishment in the area that's known for its impressive bar food.

"Most of the kids that worked for me (at Jake's) were from the Northeast, and they just wanted like a good sandwich and like chicken cutlets and meatballs, so we would just make it for ourselves," Cardinale said in a previous interview. "And then like the other employees of Jake's wanted them and then customers saw it so we started doing like late night pop ups for Enzo's and it kind of took off and we made it our own thing."

The wine bar is among a handful of other similar spots that have opened in Columbia in recent years — from City Grit, which focuses on Spanish-inspired small plates and sparkling wine, to Lula Drake, a dimly lit wine bar in historic digs — but it's one of the first focus on Italian wine regions.

The dark walls of the restaurant, paired with ambient lighting and red and white checkered table cloths on smaller square tables, create an atmosphere that's intimate in a nightlife district where bars are often loud and hectic.

The spot will open at 2002 Greene St. on Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m. It will be open on Aug. 6 at the same time, Aug. 7 at 3:00 p.m. and Aug 8 at 6:30 p.m.