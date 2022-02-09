New Hampton Street Vineyard chef hopes to bring French classics back to the menu

Hampton Street Vineyard, the upscale French restaurant just off of Main Street, has hired its new chef after a nearly 3 month wait.
The restaurant's owners hired Cody Ross after former chef Christopher Holme departed in November of last year. Ross is a decorated chef and an army veteran with a knack for Cajun-Creole dishes like the ones he served while working for the centuries-old spot Commander's Palace in New Orleans, L.A.
Locally, he's worked at Primal Gourmet in Columbia, helping open up their West Columbia location in 2019, and Terra Restaurant under owner and chef Mike Davis. This will be Ross’s first time in a kitchen’s top position — although he's worked in just about every other role in the kitchen.
He was hired after a somewhat lengthy transition period for the restaurant. Holme left in November of last year and the restaurant worked with an interim chef through the holiday season, before announcing Ross' hiring this month.
Ross hopes to bring Hampton Street Vineyard back to the basics, with plans to redesign the current menu in the coming months. He will focus on classic French cooking techniques and utilizing mother sauces like hollandaise, with a lemon and buttery taste.
Mother sauces are the starting point for various other sauces used in classic French dishes. There are five French mother sauces — béchamel, velouté, espagnole, hollandaise, and tomato.
The restaurant, which has been a fixture near Columbia's Main Street for more than two decades, came under new ownership in July 2020 — co-owners Chelsea Carrier, Jonathan Lopez and Hernan Martinez all brought restaurant experience and wine expertise from places like New York and Chicago. The menu focuses on classic French dishes with an American spin.
"With Cody’s teaching and collaboration with the whole kitchen, I think he’s just really taking the cuisine to the next level," Carrier said.
The Alabama-native started cooking as he was winding down a stint in the army. Ross, who enlisted when he was 17, spent over eight years traveling and serving in the army. Once his time in the army was coming to an end while he was stationed in Michigan, he realized he was tired of living off of delivery pizza decided to start cooking for himself.
"I ended up falling in love with it. When it came down to making the decision, I decided to leave the army and started cooking for someone. Down the street was this Italian restaurant, and I walked in with like no experience or anything like that. And they were like, 'Okay, we'll give you a try' and fell in love with it," Ross said.
Shortly after leaving the army, he moved from Michigan to Columbia and worked locally at both Primal Gourmet and Terra until 2017. That year, he attended the International Culinary Center in New York.