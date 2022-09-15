New fast casual chicken restaurant, Cash's Chicken, opens in Chapin

There are few things as important in life for Jason McDowell as family, faith and food.
McDowell, the owner of multiple restaurants in Chapin, just added a sixth spot to his growing list — Cash's Chicken. The fast casual restaurant, that serves menu items like chicken tenders, fries and croissants, opened Sept. 12 at 145 Chapin Rd. after years of planning.
"The concept really started in my head probably five years ago and it occurred to me to try and do a fun, family oriented, quick service concept," McDowell said.
McDowell signed the lease to the building that the new restaurant operates out of just a month before the COVID-19 pandemic began and ultimately put his plans for opening on hold because of this.
McDowell owns multiple locations of J.R.'s Cash's Grill and Bar, all restaurants he named after his three children — Jeff, Rhys and Cash — that are spread out across the Midlands and were renamed from the former J. Peter's Bar and Grill which McDowell owned.
He set his sights on the Chapin fast casual spot over five years ago, when he thought there was a lack of quality fast food spots in Chapin.
"The biggest thing for me with opening, from a business perspective, was filling a need. We live here in Chapin, my family and I, and there just weren't a whole lot of quick food options," McDowell said.
Cash's Chicken has a rustic, patriotic feel — with murals commemorating the United States' history adorning the walls. McDowell said the decision to focus on his country in the decor and feel of the restaurant was important to him.
The murals, which are inscribed with the phrase "United we stand, divided we fall" and feature American flags was designed by Bruce Clifton, a graphic designer with Bullseye Visuals in Chapin.
"He went back to his little workshop and did what he did, got creative and said 'Hey, I'm ready to show you all this stuff' and he laid it all out on the counter and I kid you not, I started crying... this is everything I could've ever dreamt of," McDowell said of the murals.
Menu items range in price from $7.99 for a three tender combo to $49.99 for a family combo to feed six people. The restaurant is open every day of the week, except Sundays. McDowell said it was a goal of his to open a fast casual spot that lets workers have their Sundays off.
The restaurant is right near Chapin Elementary School in an area that lacks a large variety of fast casual offerings. McDowell is hopeful that his restaurant will offer something new for the area.
Cash's Chicken is located at 145 Chapin Rd. and is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.