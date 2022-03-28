New dueling piano lounge opening inside of Main Street's Main Course restaurant

An upscale bowling alley bar. A fine-dining oyster bar. A new brewery on North Main. Now, add piano bar and lounge to the Middleton family's list of unique spots in town.

The Middletons, a Columbia family who began in senior healthcare and have added a growing list of downtown bars and restaurants to their repertoire in recent years, will open a new piano lounge and gastropub, named The Venue in mid-April. It will be located inside the same building as their restaurant Main Course, located on Main Street in mid-April.

"(It's like) Great Gatsby meets Gone With the Wind, you know, that's what we're trying to do," said Jon Rooks, the entertainment marketing director for Middleton properties like Main Course and The Grand, who now oversees marketing for The Venue.

The new spot has two grand pianos for live music, as well as similar food and drink offerings to Main Course. The menu and drink list is still being determined, according to Rooks.

The Venue joins a host of other unique ventures on Columbia's Main Street. Transmission Arcade is one of the few arcade bars in the city, Lula Drake Wine Parlour was one of Columbia's first major wine bars and The Grand on Main, which is also owned by the Middletons, offers up a bar and bowling alley in an upscale environment.

Rooks is hopeful that the spot will stand out on Main Street despite the other unique offerings, by being a spot with chill entertainment.

"Live music every night, that's kind of what I was thinking that it would add to Main Street ... this is like, 'Oh, I would love to just sit in there and have like a drink. Be able to talk to somebody,'" Rooks said.

The lounge will be one of the few places in Columbia open to hang out on Monday nights, with local piano players every night Monday through Thursday. On weekends, Rooks said they will host piano duels, a popular form of entertainment where two artists compete and audience participation is key. They also hope to bring cabaret shows in the near future.

The lounge will open on April 15 and is located at 1624 Main St.