New brunch restaurant and dessert bar coming to West Columbia

A new Southern-style brunch restaurant is planned for West Columbia's State Street in the coming months.
The new restaurant, Breakfast at Rise, which is set to be open seven days a week, will focus on offering popular breakfast food like French toast and pancakes as well as popular southern dishes like shrimp and grits.
"(We want to) just to pay homage to Sunday brunch, basically. Everybody, likes to celebrate Sunday and they want to go out. I just didn't think there was enough places in Columbia that had that type of concept every day," co-owner Josh Andino said.
Andino and his mom, Iris Perea, are originally from New Hampshire but have lived in West Columbia for over a decade. They wanted to start a business in the area and signed a lease for the place, which used to house Palate before it closed in October of last year.
Andino and Perea's place joins a handful of new restaurants and businesses that now call West Columbia's Meeting and State streets home. Earlier this month, Brickhouse Cafe opened up inside of PRIMAL and WE's on Meeting Street, an LGBTQ-focused private club, held its grand opening.
In the past three years, longtime wings spot D's Wings made the move to Meeting Street, Savage Craft Ale Works opened up right next door and WECO Bottle and Biergarten opened up just down the road.
But Rise will be one of the newest breakfast spots joining the scene, not too far from longtime breakfast eatery Cafe Strudel and breakfast and brunch restaurant The Hideout in Weco.
The concept is to offer Sunday brunch every day, according to Andino, who said he came up with the idea for the spot when he and his wife were celebrating their wedding anniversary and couldn't find a good brunch place open on a weekday.
The spot will be family-owned and operated, as both the mother-son duo have many family members in almost every area of restaurant industry already and operate Cake Collection Boutique out in Irmo.
"We're all one way shape or form like around food ... especially at home, you know, food brings people together and that's important to us, even as a family so we're excited just to be able to bring that here. We love this area," Perea said.
While the restaurant will be open in the mornings and early afternoon for breakfast and brunch, on Friday and Saturday evenings, it will operate as a dessert bar, one of the first in West Columbia. Cakes from Cake Collection Boutique will be sold.
The restaurant is located at 116 State St. in West Columbia and is tentatively set to open in May. For an official opening date, keep up with the restaurant on their social media.