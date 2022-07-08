Main Street's Bourbon returns with Tiki Week

In the midst of some of the hottest weather of the summer, Bourbon is bringing back its annual Tiki Week event.

During Tiki Week, Columbia's Main Street Cajun-creole restaurant and whiskey bar transforms into a kitschy, island-themed bar adorned with tiki inspired decor and a list of cocktail drinks from the tiki bar era that followed the second world war.

The week, which used to be held in the winter months to offer an oasis from the cold, started taking place in the summertime after restaurant owner Kristian Niemi acquired the next door Blue Flour Cafe space in 2021.

The event at the Main Street spot will begin on July 12 and tropical treats last through July 30, with over a dozen cocktails curated by Niemi and Bourbon's head bartender Kat Hunter including the classic Mai Tai and The Zombie, a well-known tiki cocktail created in the 1930s by bartender Donn Beach. Niemi said that over half of the cocktails will be Bourbon originals.

Tiki bars gained popularity in the '40s after the concept was established by Donn Beach in 1933 with his Hollywood bar Don The Beachcomber. The casual bars, decorated with Polynesian-esque memorabilia like wooden carved tiki statues paired with fruity, sweet cocktails, drew in customers looking for an "island escape" — something that became a staple of the bars, according to Eater.

In recent years, the once-trendy style has been denounced by some for cultural appropriation — in 2019, the Los Angeles Times criticized the concept in an article entitled "Tiki bars are built on cultural appropriation and colonial nostalgia. Where’s the reckoning?"

Writers from major publications like Eater, the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times have analyzed the controversial and somewhat misunderstood history of the bars — most authors take issue with the use of significant cultural and religious symbols being used for kitschy, cheap decor without the input of people from those cultures. The Los Angeles Times's John Birdsall noted that some criticize the bars as a "crude imperialist fantasy that has treated the South Pacific as a source of escape."

But the history is complicated. For all the criticisms of how tiki often portrays indigenous people, it has also significantly impacted mixology. Originators of tiki like Beach and Victor Bergeron, founder of Trader Vic's bar, introduced and created cocktails that are still popular today. And that's what Niemi focuses on at Bourbon.

The cocktails Bourbon serves during Tiki Week are focused on sticking close to the tiki cocktails created and popularized by Beach and Bergeron, who claimed creation of the famed Mai Tai. Niemi said oftentimes tiki drinks get misrepresented or made poorly by bartenders who don't know the history behind the drinks.

He also said he is aware of the judgements that people have about tiki bars, but he disagrees with those connotations.

"Hawaii didn't have any tiki drinks, so you can't pull something from somebody that didn't have something," Niemi said. "Nobody in South Carolina has ever said anything like that. That's some writer from Brooklyn who went to some woke-(expletive) liberal arts college."

And while it's not an event that Niemi said generates a ton of revenue due to the cost of transforming the restaurant and adding extra staff hours to handle the full restaurant, it's one that he enjoys enough to keep bringing back each year.

"I just really enjoy it as an escape," Niemi said. "We definitely don't do it for any sort of profit motive, it's really done just because it's fun and we like it. And what's the point of owning your own restaurant if you can't do fun s#!t when you want to?"

The event begins on July 12 at 4:30 p.m. Bourbon is located at 1214 Main St. and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.