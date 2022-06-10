Longtime West Columbia bakery Parkland Cakes closing: 'Like family to us'

When Parkland Cakes owner Brenda Peake announced on June 1 that she was retiring and closing down her decades-old custom cake shop, customers were devastated.

"We've got people calling us, crying and saying 'Please stay, just make one more cake for me,'" Brenda said.

The bakery will bake and serve its last cake July 9 before a new deli and bakery takes over in the fall. Parkland Cakes, which has been open since 1979, operated in the West Columbia community and primarily sold wedding cakes and other custom baked goods.

Peake opened the bakery in West Columbia with her mom over four decades ago, when her son, Josh, was an infant. Now, Josh helps her run the spot. Josh bakes and Brenda decorates.

The pair said they will miss the opportunity to be a part of peoples' special occasions, like weddings and birthday parties.

The bakery provided cakes for multiple generations, Brenda said, like making cakes for birthday parties for children of couples that had used the bakery for their wedding cakes.

"A lot of them are like family to us. They've been ordering cakes for every occasion — we did their wedding cake, then we did their kid's birthday cakes and the baptisms and the showers," Brenda told Free Times.

But ultimately Brenda, 65, said she decided to close the bakery when she realized she was ready to retire.

"I've just been doing this a long time... and I'm just ready to retire and do something different, Brenda said. "The bad thing about the wedding industry, is that you work every Saturday." In her spare time, Brenda paints and said she wanted to pursue that hobby and enjoy weekends off.

While Brenda has slowed down a bit, she said in the peak of the bakery's business she would decorate and deliver three to five wedding cakes every week and couldn't count how many cakes she's done over the years.

And those decades of crafting cakes for special occasions meant many in the area were sad to see the business close. Support poured out for Parkland Cakes, with close to 200 comments under the Facebook post announcing the closure with locals lamenting the loss of the bakery.

"I'm happy for you, but sad for us to hear this. You did a wonderful cake for our daughter's wedding, and many other birthday and special occasion cakes for our family. You will be missed," one Facebook comment under the post announced the closure read.

The bakery joins a handful of other West Columbia businesses that have shut down in recent months, most of which have closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Parkland Cakes weathered the pandemic well, according to Brenda, but ultimately she was ready to retire.

Others in the area haven't been as lucky.

In mid-March Bricks and Stones Pizza Company closed its doors after less than three years in business. And in early April, PRIMAL, a healthy meal prep kitchen, shut down after six years in business, with promises of new business moving into the location.

Some of the closures have made way for new businesses. In the spot that once housed the restaurant Palate before its closure late last year, Breakfast at Ruiz will open in coming months and offer brunch options and then convert into a dessert bar at night on the weekends. And despite PRIMAL closing, the coffee shop that opened inside the kitchen earlier in the year, Brickhouse Gourmet Coffee and Teas, will continue to operate in the location.

And when Parkland Cakes closes down on July 9, a new business will move in to its location on C. Avenue. In August, Breads & Such, a new bakery and grab-and-go deli will open up from former educators in the community.

Christina Hall, known as C.R. by friends and colleagues, worked as the principal at New Bridge Academy in Cayce. Her two business partners, Chris Moore and Bobby Johnson also worked in education and joined Hall as she tested recipes on the school's staff.

"We had muffin Mondays to help with staff morale and then I would take samples of other treats around for the teachers," Hall said. "Bobby and Chris and I have been talking about this for the last year and a half or so and all the doors opened in the right direction."

The store plans to host a grand opening close to Labor Day and updated hours and information will be posted on their Facebook page under the name Breads & Such.