Longtime Five Points restaurant Mr. Friendly's asks for help from community

Longstanding Five Points eatery Mr. Friendly’s New Southern Cafe has asked the community for help after being closed because of COVID-19.
The cafe, which has been in the Five Points neighborhood for over 25 years, is at risk of closing its doors permanently as coronavirus cases kept business away for over a week and has been unable to hold a lunch service for months.
Owner Ricky Mollohan has made a donation link on the restaurant's webpage, where customers can donate to the staff.
The plea for help from the community comes at a time when many restaurants have struggled with temporary closures from COVID outbreaks. Mollohan fears without community assistance, his establishment might not make it through the year.
And a closed-down Mr. Friendly’s would mean yet another vacancy for the district that has lost at least one other established spot, Yesterday’s Restaurant and Tavern, to the pandemic.
"Small businesses are owned by people who need the money to, you know, put their kids through school, they need the money to pay the mortgage. It's not a, this isn't a side gig for us," said Ricky Mollohan, who's owned the spot in one of Columbia's main entertainment districts for over two decades.
This is the first time in the restaurant's history that he's had to ask for help, but he said he made the decision with "no hesitation" and emphasized how the importance of being able to continue to pay his staff even though doors were closed.
"My decision to ask people for help is because there's no one else helping us," Mollohan said, "As much as I couldn't imagine it there's simply just no way around it, there's no other options."
Mollohan's other restaurant, Solstice Kitchen and Wine Bar, closed down in 2020 because of the pandemic. Before the pandemic, he chose to close down Cellar on Greene, another restaurant he owned, in 2019 for personal reasons.
Mollohan opened the doors back up after a quarantine period, which lasted from Jan. 3 to Jan. 10, on Jan. 11 with about a third of the reservations the restaurant normally sees.
When he announced the weeklong temporary closure, Mollohan suggested that if it lasted beyond a few days, he'd be forced to ask for help.
His decisions to enforce masking, require vaccines for his staff and take longer quarantines are influenced by the desire to keep his staff, and his family, safe, he said. The restaurant was closed down for seven months and didn't reopen doors until October 2020.
Mollohan and his staff have already received around $1,000 from family and friends and plan to share the information about donation with the community through social media Wednesday.
"Mr. Friendly’s is the best all around restaurant in Columbia. We will continue to support you through this time," one person commented on the restaurant's Facebook page.
Mr. Friendly's is set to participate in restaurant week, which starts Thursday, but Mollohan said he needs to fill reservations in order to keep the doors open.
"I'm hopeful that maybe we rack up some more takeout business, but we can't keep up with having more nights of one-third of the reservations," Mollohan said.
Information on how to donate can be found on the restaurant's website.