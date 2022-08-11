Longtime Columbia dive bar The Whig to close

Columbia will soon lose its beloved, dimly lit dive bar.

The Whig, a well-known dive bar right across from the State House, will close its doors after 17 years in business after co-owners Phill Blair and Will Green were told their bar's lease was not going to be renewed. A new hotel is set to open in the spot that the bar operates in.

"There's not much you can do about it. I mean, in a perfect world, this doesn't happen," Blair lamented. "It's an incredibly sound business that is like in its prime. Like it could exist for decades more... if it wasn't for the space disappearing."

News of the closure, posted to the bar's social media accounts, devastated those who frequented the establishment, with close to 200 comments within the first hour that the bar made the announcement.

"Obviously we have an emotional connection to the place because we've been there so long," Green said. "You sort of objectively know that other people have a connection as well, but to like, see, it played out in real time, how deeply it affects them where like, it feels like a personal thing to all these folks, you know, we understand that."

Blair and Green said they don't have plans to relocate at this time and that even if they do open a new spot, it won't be the same.

"If you move too far away from things that are sort of central to us, is it even The Whig anymore? Like a lot of our identity is our location," Green said.

The downstairs dive bar, known for its low-lit, laid-back atmosphere has been at the spot at 1200 Main since 2005. While that area of town hasn't always been the most happening place, it has consistently grown in the last few years — with spots like Bourbon and further up the street Lula Drake Wine Parlour opening in the last five years drawing more people to the area. And with events like Soda City Market on Saturdays and monthly First Thursdays on Main, the street has seen a bit of a renaissance.

"In the first few years, we were there, there was literally nothing, just, you know, we were the only thing on the block besides The (Capitol) Newsstand," Blair said. "It slowly grew over years and years and years."

But for all the new developments, Main Street has lost a few beloved spots in the last three years. Indah Coffee closed in July 2021, when landlords didn't renew the lease with the coffee shop. Drip on Main closed after nearly nine years in business after COVID-19 shuttered the location.

Blair and Green said their lease runs through the fall and they plan to be there "as long as we can." They expect they'll likely close in November.

The tower at 1200 Main was sold in July to a group lead by Rick Patel, who owns other hotel properties. Patel said he expects to convert the building into a hotel in the Marriott Moxy chain, according to city and downtown officials.