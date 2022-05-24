Longtime Columbia chef-restaurateur Kristian Niemi announces upcoming Vista restaurant

There's a new restaurant and cocktail bar coming to the Vista.
The Dragon Room, a new pan-Asian tapas and drinks restaurants, comes from well-known Columbia restaurateur and chef Kristian Niemi, who is behind Main Street's Bourbon and West Columbia's rooftop bar and restaurant Black Rooster. Niemi revealed the forthcoming restaurant on Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann's "Around Town" podcast.
The restaurant will be an Asian izakaya, a Japanese term that essentially means it will have informal Asian cuisine like popular street food and small plates along with drinks. The word izakaya literally translates to "stay drink place."
The spot, which will be located in the former Ristorante Divino space at 803 Gervais St., will serve small plates of foods from countries like Thailand, Laos, the Philippines and Korea, Niemi said on the podcast.
Niemi drew inspiration from Columbia's Decker Boulevard, which is known as International Boulevard for its impressive selection of Asian, Latin, African and Middle-eastern cuisine.
The Dragon Room joins an impressive duo of restaurants that Niemi already owns. He owns and operates West Columbia's Black Rooster, a "Frenchish" restaurant with a rooftop bar, and Main Street's Bourbon, a whiskey bar with a menu that emphasizes cajun-creole cuisine.
He's been in Columbia's restaurant industry for decades — with his first major restaurant in the area being Mr. Friendly's Southern Cafe, which he opened in Five Points in 1995. The spot still operates in the college neighborhood, but under different ownership.
Niemi declined to share with Free Times further details about the opening date of the restaurant or who would head the kitchen and bar.