Lexington location of Bubba's Biscuit plans Feb. 17 opening

Owner Arif Ashfaq tells Free Times the Lexington outpost of his Bubba's Biscuit concept is expected to open Feb. 17.

The new location is next door to the Icehouse Amphitheater and will join a nice collection of other restaurants and businesses on the city’s increasingly busy Main Street. Those include the upscale Bodhi Thai, O’Hara’s Public House, Alodia’s Cucina Italiana and more.

“The emphasis is that it’s really for our friends, our community of Lexington.” Ashfaq says.

While the restaurant touts its picturesque biscuits on polka dot plates, there’s more to be found on Bubba’s menu. It includes biscuit bowls, shrimp and grits and drinks like the “Manmosa,” the restaurant’s designation for its half beer/half champagne concoction.

The food is designed to “wow” customers with massive biscuits and their presentation, says Ross McClure, the restaurant's director of operations.

“When it comes to this it’s not just a biscuit place … we deliver an experience,” he posits. “We eat with our eyes.”

Ashfaq details that the 40-seat Lexington location has an expansive backyard area that he plans to have open in the spring. Additionally, he hopes to have expanded, evening hours in the new location.

“The whole idea is to have people come out, bring their dogs, people can chill,” he shares.

Bubba's baker Marcie Overstreet makes almost all the biscuits the restaurant sells and says she never made biscuits before working at the restaurant.

She doesn’t measure out ingredients when making the biscuits, instead relying on the feel of the dough to tweak the mixture.

Overstreet also designs the weekend specials, which can range from sweet blueberry to savory bacon and pecan biscuits, and draws her inspiration from cooking shows.

Her specials help separate the business from other brands, Ashfaq claims.

“I just want to see how it goes, I just want to see the response from the customers,” Overstreet explains. “I’m always open for ideas and suggestions.”

Ashfaq hopes to eventually grow Bubba’s to four locations, with a third local spot in northeast Columbia. His hope for his fourth? New York City’s Times Square.