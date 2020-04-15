Lawsuits filed against Lake Murray restaurants Liberty and Rusty Anchor

Three civil lawsuits have been filed against two Lake Murray restaurants stemming from a September 2019 boating incident where a man was killed and his family injured in a boating accident.

The lawsuits were detailed in an April 14 press release, and allege that Rusty Anchor and Liberty Tap Room & Grill improperly and unsafely served Tracy Gordon, who would later drive his boat into another, which had a family onboard. The lawsuits seek a jury trial.

Representatives from both the Rusty Anchor and Liberty could not be reached for comment.

The release alleges that Gordon "became heavily intoxicated resulting in loss of critical judgment, impairment of motor coordination, balance impairment and reaction time impairment, all of which resulted in death and catastrophic personal injuries."

The complaint further alleges that the bar's employees knew "knew or should have known that he was intoxicated. Tracy L. Gordon was served alcohol throughout his time on Defendants’ premises, including beer and several rounds of liquor shots."

The Sept. 21 boating accident involved the Kiser family and Gordon. That evening, the Kiser family was taking a boat ride on Lake Murray and an intoxicated Gordon did the same. Gordon would later drive his boat into the Kiser's, leading to the death of Stanley Kiser and injuries to his wife Shawn, which required a leg amputation, and his daughter Morgan.

Gordon was later arrested and charged with three felony BUIs. On Sept. 27, Gordon posted $100,000 bail under the conditions he forfeit his passport and wear an ankle alcohol monitor, per a report from WIS 10 News report covering the hearing.

"Those who sell alcohol for money in this State have real responsibilities to the communities where they do business. This case is a sad, tragic reminder of what happens when those responsibilities are not met," Attorney Mullins McLeod said in the April 14 press release.