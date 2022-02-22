Hampton Street Vineyard co-owner wins statewide award for wine excellence

Hampton Street Vineyard sommelier and co-owner Hernan Martinez was the first Columbia-based restauranteur to win the state's Outstanding Sommelier award.

Martinez, who has co-owned the spot just off of Columbia's Main Street for a little under two years, has helped bolster the restaurant's impressive wine list and pairings — where guests can choose from over 200 different bottle selections.

The award was given by the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association during their annual Stars of the Industry awards, which are meant to celebrate hospitality professionals from across the state. The awards have taken place annually for 69 years.

Martinez's award is not the first time that the restaurant has been recognized — Hampton Street Vineyard has a long history as a Wine Spectator award winner, awards given by the magazine that recognizes restaurants for extensive wine lists and intentional pairings. Since coming under new ownership in 2020, the restaurant has received the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence.

Martinez is the first sommelier from Columbia to receive the award, which was added as a category two years ago. Last year, a Greenville sommelier was chosen.

He's been a sommelier for just under 10 years, with certifications from The Court of Master Sommeliers, a decades-old wine-pairing educational program for training sommeliers.

"Wine can definitely be, you know, intimidating and a little scary, but the whole purpose of a sommelier is to be that middleman and try to help you decode what the wine means and what type of wine you would enjoy the most," said Martinez.

The recognition for Martinez comes at a time of change and growth for the restaurant. Earlier this month, Chef Cody Ross took over as head chef in his first time in the kitchen's top position.

The French restaurant is known for its classic dishes and impressive wine selection. In the summer of 2020, Martinez and his two business partners, who are also sommeliers, Chelsea Carrier and Jonathan Lopez took over ownership. The group brought restaurant experience from New York and have helped revamp the longtime Columbia fixture.

Aside from Martinez, three other Columbia hospitality workers took home awards. Wingate by Wyndam's Jana Medlin won the Lodging Manager of the Year award. Market on Main was also honored with Sydney Lopez getting runner up in the Restaurant Front of House Employee of the Year category and Kelsey Bundy as runner up for Restaurant Bartender of the Year.