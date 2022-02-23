Food truck and craft beer festival heading back to Columbia for 7th year

Columbia food trucks continue to show up in big numbers each year at the Food Truck Festivals of America's annual Food Truck and Craft Beer festival.

"It’s funny because of all the events we do, Columbia, S.C. is where we get the biggest response. They all come out of the woodwork to want to be a part of it," said Anthony Pepe, who owns the New England-based company. Last year, Pepe had over 170 Columbia food trucks apply for the roughly 30 vendor spots.

The annual festival, which will visit Columbia in early April, takes place at the State Fairgrounds and features 32 food trucks from within a 200-mile radius of Columbia. The vendor list features vendors like Soda City Market favorite The Noodle Lady to Bluffton-based Palmetto Kettle Corn.

Owner of Palmetto Kettle Corn, Mike Downing, said the festival is an opportunity to continue expanding his popcorn business — which started in Bluffton in 2012 and has made stops at food festivals in Savannah and Charleston.

Outside of the food selection, the festival will feature regional beers both on tap and canned.

Beers available on tap will be from breweries like Columbia Craft Brewing Company, Asheville-based Wicked Weed Brewing and Sugar Creek Brewing Company from Charlotte. Canned selections will feature Columbia-brewed beers like Steel Hands Brewing's Coffee Lager and Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company's Sabal Palm blonde ale.

Last year, the Food Truck and Craft Beer festival was moved from its typical April date to July because of the uptick in COVID-19 cases at the time. Owner Anthony Pepe said the event is almost entirely back to usual this year. Masks are not required, but will be available for the entirely outdoor festival. Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the fairgrounds and every vendor will be required to have one.

The festival takes place right before the third annual South Carolina State Fair's drive-thru food fair, an event created mid-pandemic as fairs and festivals were being reimagined. Now, with coronavirus case numbers falling across the state, events like these are returning to normal.

Tickets to the festival are available for purchase online for $5 or cost $10 at the gate. There are also special pricing packages that offer things like beer tickets or included dessert.

The festival will be held at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds on Saturday, April 9 and last from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on tickets and a full line-up of vendors, check out the organization's website.