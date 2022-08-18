Downtown Columbia's The Grand restaurant temporarily closes after kitchen fire

The Grand, a restaurant, bar and bowling alley on Columbia's Main Street, is closed until further notice following an early morning kitchen fire Aug. 17, owners announced on social media.
"Thankfully, the fire occurred after hours, and no one was hurt," The Grand posted on its Facebook late Wednesday. "We are incredibly grateful for the first responders who worked tirelessly to help save our beautiful Grand building in the wee hours of the morning."
An oven at the restaurant malfunctioned and caught fire, which then ignited grease in the hood system, according to the Columbia Fire Department. When firefighters arrived at the scene at around 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 17, fire was coming from the roof on the rear side of the building. They traced the fire to the exhaust system.
A spokesperson for the restaurant declined to share additional details about the expected reopening date.
The building, located at 1621 Main St., has been on the city's Main Street since the mid-1800s, according to Historic Columbia. In the early 1900s, it held a large theater in the back. The Middletons, a prominent Columbia family known for reshaping much of Main Street, purchased the building in 2016.
The fire damaged the exhaust and some ceiling tiles, the Fire Department reported. The core of the original building remains intact, the owners' statement said.
This is at least the third time this year that a Columbia-area restaurant has had to close its doors following a kitchen fire. In early March, Chubby's Burgers and Brewhouse in Blythewood caught fire and was closed for over a month and a half. And in May, the San Jose on Sparkleberry Lane caught fire.
In a four-year span starting in 2010, more than 7,000 restaurant fires occurred annually nationwide, which totaled close to $165 million in property damage every year, according to a National Fire Protection Association report.
Caitlin Ashworth also contributed to this report.