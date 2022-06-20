Decade-old West Columbia BBQ spot to reopen after being closed for months

After sitting vacant for months following personal tragedy, West Columbia barbecue joint True BBQ will open back up June 24.

The restaurant, which opened in the area over a decade ago, has been closed since early October of last year following the death of close family member Bryan Williams. The family-owned spot has been closed for dine-in as a result of the pandemic and owners Milton and Ernest Zanders don't plan on reopening the dining room quite yet.

“Regrettably, we will not be doing dine-in at this point," Milton said in a Facebook livestream June 17. "I’m sorry to those who like to hang out with us ... and listen to the things that are coming out of that kitchen that most people don’t hear. You all just get a laugh hearing what comes out of the kitchen.”

Milton promised slight changes to the menu, including updates to meal combos and what the restaurant will offer. The Big Z combo meal will no longer include a hash and rice side Milton said.

“Like I tell folks, there’s an excuse for barbecue, there’s good barbecue, there’s great barbecue, and then there’s True BBQ," Milton said. "We’re going to offer you what we have available for now.”

The Miltons attempted to reopen the restaurant in late October, according to a Facebook post, but ultimately did not. Now, starting June 24, the spot will be open for takeout Fridays and Saturdays only from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Following tradition, the restaurant will be closed the week of July 4 to celebrate the holiday.