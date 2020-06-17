Crouch Distilling to close at the end of June

Crouch Distilling, Columbia's lone craft distillery, announced in a June 8 Instagram post that it is closing at the end of the month.
“Sad news today. Crouch Distilling will be shuttering at the end of June. There’s plenty of bad news out there, so don’t dwell on it too long. It’s been an honor to contribute in our little ways to the city of Columbia. Thanks so much for supporting us the last five years!” the post reads.
Free Times' request for comment was not immediately returned.
Crouch is headed up by Phill and Jessica Crouch, who, per its website, opened the distillery in 2014. A 2015 Free Times article by Tug Baker detailed the passionate and dedicated approach the two take with their product.
“The other thing that becomes apparent as we walk through the facility is that this is a true small-batch distillery where every step of the distilling process, from milling the grain to filling the bottle, is only touched by one set of hands,” Baker wrote.
Throughout their run, Crouch released several different whiskeys, a rum and a host of seasonal fruit-flavored brandy’s.
In summarizing their goals, Jessica told Baker, "We don’t want to be the next Jack Daniels, but we would like to be the [whiskey of] choice in Columbia.”
While Crouch’s post doesn’t directly reference COVID-19 as a contributing factor in the closure, it seems fair to speculate it played a key role. A handful of other drinking establishments have faced a similar fate, though the distillery is the first production-focused drink business to announce its shuttering during the pandemic.
Longtime Columbia watering holes and restaurants like Yesterdays and Uncle Louie’s closed due to COVID-related strains on their business. One analysis, from the industry advocacy group the Independent Restaurant Coalition, estimates that, without further government help in the form of a stabilization fund, up to 85 percent of independent restaurants and bars could close.
Crouch’s closure leaves Columbians with few options for locally sourced spirits. In the greater Midlands, Southern Essence, a micro-distillery in Cayce, and Carolina Moon Distillery in Edgefield are still operating.
Crouch will be open for normal hours (4:30 to p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1:00 to 7 p.m. Saturday) the rest of the month. It will also offer various deals, the post teases.