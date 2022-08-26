Columbia's Spotted Salamander Cafe opening location on Main Street

You'll soon be able to grab the dangerously delicious Spotted Salamander deviled eggs on Main Street.
Spotted Salamander Cafe and Catering, a well-known lunch spot that features southern classics with a twist, will open a second location on Columbia's Main Street in the space that once occupied Drip Coffee, owner Jessica Shillato confirmed.
The restaurant will be at 1441 Main Street, right near East Bay Deli and Boyd Plaza, and serve breakfast and coffee, according to Cola Today.
The news was first reported by Cola Today.
This is the second location for the cafe and catering company. Shillato originally started the catering company in 2008 and then eventually opened a physical location at 1531 Richland St. in 2014, according to the cafe's website.
Shillato could not immediately comment on the new location but did confirm the news.
The spot is expected to open in October or November, according to Tommy Johnson, a vice president at Colliers Real Estate group.
The addition of the coffee shop and breakfast spot fills a gap left on Main Street by the departures of both Indah Coffee in July of last year and Drip officially closing in early February of this year.
“We think it’s going to be a very unique offering for downtown. Certainly (Spotted) has a tremendous following and wonderful reputation in the town, and we’re excited to have that venue open on Main Street,” said Johnson.
The spot will sit at 1441 Main Street and the hours will be Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.