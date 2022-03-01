Columbia's North Main Vino Garage launches food truck series

The Vino Garage, a wine and beer retail store on Columbia's North Main Street, will host its first Food Truck Tuesday event on March 1.
The business, which opened in late 2012, serves a rotating list of wines and beers, but does not sell food. With last year's addition of an outdoor patio to the location, food trucks will now operate on Tuesdays — with its first event featuring Northeast Columbia's upscale tapas spot, Ratio.
"We have 20 wines by the glass, eight beers on top. We also put in a new patio outside, so we have outside seating. And so we wanted to utilize that more," said owner Doug Aylard.
Aylard's spot sits just a few hundred feet from a local church. This keeps the spot from being able to sell both food and drinks, which would change its classification from retail business to restaurant. South Carolina alcohol laws restrict the sale of alcohol at restaurants operating within 500 feet of a church.
So Aylard found a bit of a loophole — allowing food trucks to operate on his patio allows him to keep the retail classification, while still being a space people can come enjoy food trucks and some of the wine or beer that the garage has on tap.
"I've never wanted to run a food program. So running a food program was never a plan for me, so if I bring in people who that's what they do, and then I sell beer and wine because that's what I do, then it works," Aylard said.
Not only will this be Vino Garage's first food truck event, this will also be Ratio's first time at a pop-up event. The popular spot in Elgin opened up in late 2020 and has been warmly received in its almost two years in business.
The restaurant will operate a tent outside of Vino Garage selling food like empanadas.
"I think it's pretty cool to have like ... people that are maybe a little hard to come out here to the Northeast and you know experience some of the Ratio food and service and perhaps they will be more inclined to come in and check us out here as well," said Ratio owner and chef Javier Uriarte.
The food truck Tuesdays kick off March 1, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Vino Garage, located at 2501 Main St. For the full calendar of food trucks headed to the garage, visit their website at thevinogarage.com