Columbia's Middleton family expands reach to Chapin, plan to open new BBQ restaurant

COLUMBIA — The Middletons, a wealthy Columbia family responsible for reshaping much of Main Street's dining scene, are expanding their restaurant reach into Chapin.

The family plans to open 518 Smokehouse, a barbecue restaurant near downtown Chapin, in the spring of 2023.

"It all began from a college camaraderie at Winthrop’s campus, a group of friends living together at the ole’ college house on 518 Smokehouse Lane bonded forever over beer & good barbecue," reads the restaurant's website, which teases the opening with a "Coming Soon" message.

The restaurant's exact location remains unclear, but a spokesperson for the restaurant group said it's set to open in the downtown Chapin area, about 25 miles northwest of Columbia in Lexington County.

The new restaurant represents a first for the family — becoming the only restaurant they own outside of Columbia's downtown. On Main Street, the family — Scott Middleton and his children, Greg and Sara — own a growing number of establishments. Those include the The Grand on Main, a combination bowling alley, restaurant and bar; and Main Course, a multi-use building that hosts a forthcoming hibachi restaurant, a pour-your-own tap wall with 75 beers, a piano bar with an American food lunch menu, Top Golf virtual simulators and a members-only upstairs club.

Just last year, Sara and Greg opened Smoked, a microbrewery and oyster bar restaurant on the 1600 block of Main Street.

"They spend a lot of time in Chapin and they just wanted to have another place to provide great entertainment and food out there," said Mary Cate Spires, a spokesperson for the restaurant group.

It adds to the growing list of forthcoming projects for the family — a massive brewing facility and taproom on North Main Street is set for late next year and a new hibachi restaurant on Main Street, located in the building that houses Main Course, will open later this fall.

Spires didn't share where owners expect the price point to fall, but did say that the Chapin spot will have live music and be a casual environment for families.