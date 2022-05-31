Columbia plans first-ever vegan food festival: 'Good to have one this close time to home'

Columbia will hold its first-ever vegan food festival, VegFest, on June 26 at Segra Park.

"We get to do this in different cities and we wanted to do that here and work on saving the world here — caring about the environment, helping people with plant-based diets and saving the animals," said Helene Greenberg, the executive director of North Carolina-based Triangle Vegfest, who helped organize the Columbia event.

She said Columbia's version has been in the works since before 2019 but was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Columbia VegFest will feature over a dozen vendors, including well-known Columbia vegan soul food spot A Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen. Despite having nearly 20 vendors, only a handful are from Columbia.

Greenberg said she expects the lack of Columbia vendors to change as the event draws closer.

"We are still in the process of getting Columbia vendors signing up," Greenberg said. "Part of the thing with signing up is that sometimes it's hard to find staffing to see if they can do it and we figured in the last month is when things will start to pick up (with people signing up)."

Owners of A Peace of Soul Kitchen, who will be in attendance, operate a food truck and spend the summer traveling to different plant-based festivals in cities like Charleston and Asheville so attending VegFest and other similar events is part of the norm for owner Folami Geter.

"It's awesome to see Columbia finally getting a festival like this. The closest (ones) are usually in North Carolina," said Geter, who is a lifelong vegan. "I know a lot of the customers in Charleston used to have one, but then COVID happened, so it's good to have one this close time to home."

Vendors come from all over the east coast, with folks coming from North Carolina to as far north as New York. Three vendors from the Upstate will also be there.

One vendor in particular, Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary based in Leesville, has played a significant role in planning the event after holding a similar, smaller one in Leesville in July 2021.

"I'm super excited because we've been wanting to do it a long time," said Josh Costner, the director of operations for Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary, "We couldn't believe Columbia hadn't had one before now."

VegFests aren't a new phenomenon.

The first-ever VegFest was held by the Toronto Vegetarian Association nearly four decades ago, according to the American Vegan Society. Big cities like Boston have been hosting events like it since the late 90s.

And Columbia has steadily grown in its interest and demand for plant-based cuisine, with spots like A Peace of Soul and Good Life Cafe finding popularity in the heart of the city and spots like Mimsy's, a West African spot offering vegan cuisine, opening up in the Northeast in the last year.

With more than 10% of college students, compared to only 4% of adults, following a plant-based diet, it's no surprise that Columbia's vegan and vegetarian offerings have begun to expand — between the handful of four-year universities in the city there are upwards of 30,000 undergraduate students in the area.

Veganism and plant-based diets have gained popularity over the last decade or so. Using Google search data to determine the popularity of veganism, Ispos Retail Performance estimated that interest in the lifestyle has grown by 290,000 people in the last 15 years.

But organizers said the event is open to everyone — even those who aren't living a meatless lifestyle.

"You don't have to be a vegan or vegetarian to come. It's a great time to try different vegan foods and offerings, but also a time to see different arts and crafts and merchandise," Costner said. Forty percent of attendees at a similar event in North Carolina were not vegan or vegetarian, according to Greenberg.

The Columbia VegFest event will be held at Segra Park (1640 Freed St.) on June 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets cost $10 and more information can be found at columbiavegfest.com.