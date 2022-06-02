Columbia planning new weekly food truck events on Fridays across downtown

Scents like smoked barbecue and cheese pizza will linger around downtown on Fridays this summer, as the City of Columbia announced plans to host weekly a food truck event.

The weekly events will feature Paella South, a favorite of Soda City market regulars, as well as spots like Lil' House of Pizza and Z"Z BBQ. They will take place simultaneously at various spots around downtown, including near the 1400 block of Main Street and near the REI outdoor store in the city's BullStreet District.

“Food Truck Fridays is an opportunity to showcase some of the great things about our city in the summertime. I’m looking forward to our citizens enjoying and exploring our downtown districts and connecting with each other over good food,” Councilwoman Aditi Bussells said in a statement.

The events add to a growing list of things that the Capital City offers — from First Thursday on Main, which takes place at the beginning of each month and features live music and restaurant deals downtown, to weekly farmers market Soda City, which has become a staple in the city since it began in late 2005.

The first Food Truck Friday takes place June 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with Paella South and Caffeine Cabin operating at 1400 Assembly St., La Cochinita and Z"Z BBQ at 1 Justice Square and Elevation Catering and Lil' House of Pizza at 2300 Bull St.