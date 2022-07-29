Columbia Main Street restaurant and music venue announces shift to hibachi cuisine

More changes are coming to the multi-faceted Main Course on Columbia’s Main Street.

A little more than a year after opening a live music stage inside of the restaurant-bar and three months after opening a dueling piano bar in the same space, owners of the two spots are once again making changes — this time, with a hibachi-style restaurant, where diners will have food cooked in front of them on a grill. The new concept is currently teased on the business’ website as “coming soon.”

Set to open in October, the restaurant will take the place of the current music venue that will merge with the piano bar’s space.

In all, the Main Course and The Venue space it hosts will contain the forthcoming hibachi restaurant, a pour-your-own tap wall with 75 beers, a piano bar with an American food lunch menu, Top Golf virtual simulators and a members-only upstairs club.

“(The owners) are really excited about offering hibachi on Main Street, since it’s not currently offered,” said Mary Cate Spires, who handles communications for the restaurant.

Owned by the Middleton family, the Main Course will close temporarily on Aug. 29, as owners make renovations for the hibachi restaurant that is set to open a few months later. The restaurant group’s culinary director, Mike Ellis, will set the new concept’s forthcoming menu, Spires said.

Spires said the owners decided to consolidate their live-performance space — between the stage at Main Course and the dueling piano bar — to make room for the new restaurant concept.

The restaurant also hosts outdoor events and will move those to the forthcoming Peak Drift Brewing Company, which the family plans to open on North Main Street late next year.

The Middleton family has reshaped much of Columbia’s Main Street district, opening a series of restaurants and bars with disparate concepts — from a combination restaurant bar and bowling alley to the conglomeration of ideas within the Main Course building.

These changes add to the list of renovations and pivots that the family has made in recent months. In April, they opened The Venue, a dueling piano bar lounge, in the space next to Main Course. In mid-July, Scott Middleton announced they would be relocating the Main Street restaurant venture Good Life Cafe, the family’s first restaurant business, to Taylor Street.

They also plan to refocus their virtual golf bays, which currently are mainly an entertainment draw. They will instead teach people to play the sport, Spires said.

When the new hibachi concept, which remains unnamed, opens in October, it will join other downtown Asian cuisine offerings including the recently opened location of Augusta-based chain TakoSushi and the forthcoming MOA Korean barbecue restaurant, which is set to open early next year.