Columbia burger joint reopens following massive kitchen fire

Chubby's Burgers and Brewhouse in Blythewood will reopen after being closed for over a month following a kitchen fire.

The restaurant, which opened up in February, was forced to close when kitchen equipment caught fire as staff closed for the night on March 8. The damages to the restaurant and the kitchen equipment added up to more than $30,000.

With new kitchen equipment installed, the restaurant will host a grand reopening on April 30 at 3 p.m.

"It's been a lot. Emotionally, it's been the craziest rollercoaster I think I've ever been through because we have extreme highs and extreme lows, but we're just kind of grateful to be coming out of it," Sarant said.

Sarant told the Free Times in March that he hoped to have the restaurant up and running in a week, but ultimately it took the restaurant a little over a month. In that time, Sarant has tried serving beer at the Blythewood rodeo and hosting beer nights at the restaurant.

"We tried opening the bar and while we were hoping that would have been great, it didn't work out too well for us, because we are thankfully a restaurant that has beer, not a bar that has food so that was actually kind of a good sign for us (because) we didn't want to be a bar, we wanted to be a restaurant," Sarant said.

However, Sarant's business still found some success. At the Blythewood Rodeo, the restaurant sold out of beer three times in two days, he said.

Sarant opened the restaurant in February after success with his food truck, Chubby's Burgers, which he started in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. His spot had been open for a little more than a month before it caught fire.

"This might have us down now, but not forever. We’re gonna come back stronger than ever," owner Chris Sarant told the Free Times following the fire.