Cocktail bar, jazz lounge The Aristocrat comes under new ownership

The Aristocrat, a low-key jazz club and cocktail bar in the Vista, has changed ownership for the third time in a little over two years. Its new owners hope to revamp the bar's liveliness through re-emphasizing live music.

Brent Daulton and his mom, Judy, took over the spot from former owner Ed Aycocks on Feb. 1 and announced in a Facebook post on Feb. 3 that the restaurant would be temporarily closed during its evening hours for a few weeks as they prepare to amp up live music and nightlife of the business that operates in a historic venue. In the meantime, the bar launched a sandwich and salad lunch service.

"We're not really looking to change anything because (we love) the vibes, the atmosphere the food, the drinks, the people. Only things we're really looking to change is just giving it more exposure because it deserves it. You know the pandemic kind of hit it hard," Cornelius Crawford, general manager of the club.

The spot closed down, like most businesses in Columbia, for a lengthy period during the pandemic and its evening hours were affected by city curfews.

The Aristocrat, which is located at 1001 Washington St., sits in the place of long-time restaurant and bar, Kelly's Deli and Pub, which operated for nearly 14 years at the location and closed down in the summer of 2016. It was well-known for its cocktails and late-night business.

Former owner of the Aristocrat Ashley Garcia opened up the new spot, under the new name, in March 2017. Since its opening the spot has been under the leadership of Ed Aycocks and before that Mason Crowson.

Now it's under the leadership of Daulton, who worked as an accounting professor and a retail-store owner before this restaurant venture.

Daulton visited the spot frequently and said he fell in love with it. This is his first venture owning a bar, but he said his experience in accounting and his love for the spot and for live music inspired him to take over ownership when he found out it was for sale.

"I mean the reputation of the place, I think it's known as just that quiet little jazzy spot," Daulton said. He wants to bring more musicians to the venues from places like New York and Nashville.

He's also re-introducing lunch, something that the club has tried in the past and never had much success with, according to Daulton. For the time being, the bar will be closed in the evenings to focus on lunch and on preparing for a return of live music and popular events like trivia nights. Daulton and Crawford hope to have live music return early next month, with an emphasis on jazz and atmosphere for an older crowd.

The Aristocrat is currently open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. serving a lunch menu featuring cafe items like sandwiches and salads.