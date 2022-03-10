Chubby's Burgers and Brewhouse's kitchen catches fire, temporarily closes restaurant

Chubby's Burgers and Brewhouse, a Blythewood restaurant that opened up just last month, caught fire March 8 after the restaurant had closed, owners said in a Facebook post the next day.

"This might have us down now, but not forever. We’re gonna come back stronger than ever," owner Chris Sarant told the Free Times.

The fire caused significant damage to the kitchen and although the extent is unknown, the restaurant will be closed until further notice.

Sarant said the fire started when a gas line broke during routine cleaning of kitchen equipment after the restaurant had closed down for the night. The fire was hot enough that it caused the gas line to shut off after burning for 10 minutes. If it had not shut off, Sarant said the restaurant could've burned down completely.

"We won’t know the full extent of the damage or what this means moving forward until tomorrow when the insurance adjusters come out, but we do know that we need your prayers and good vibes right now," owner Chris Sarant said in a Facebook post.

Comments of support poured in for the owners with close to 400 likes and over 50 comments just a few hours after the post was made.

Between 2010 and 2014, there were over 7,000 fires per year at eating and drinking establishments, causing $165 million property damage each year, according to a National Fire Protection Association report. The damages to Sarant's kitchen equipment totaled up to more than $30,000.

He's hopeful that the spot will be back up and running within a week, pending insurance claims.

The restaurant, which was opened after Sarant's success with Chubby's Burgers food truck, is the only locally owned spot that specializes in smash burgers — a thin, smushed down type of burger.

"Right now we are exhausted and upset of course, but mostly we are just thankful that it wasn’t worse and most importantly that everyone was safe," Sarant said in the post.