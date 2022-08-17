Charleston-based Poogan's Southern Kitchen opening Columbia area location next week

Poogan's Southern Kitchen are rolling out the biscuits and boiling the grits for its official opening on Monday.

The restaurant is the first in the Columbia area for Poogan's Hospitality Group, a Charleston-based restaurant company who are known for their decades-old spot, Poogan's Porch. The restaurant concept serves Southern favorites like biscuits, shrimp and grits and fried chicken, plus the restaurant will also offer full bar service.

“As somebody who was born and raised in the Lowcountry, it brings me great pride to expand into our sister market, Columbia,” said Brad Ball, president of Poogan’s Hospitality Group, in a previous press release.

The 6,600-square foot spot in Forest Acres will be able to seat close to 200 diners with indoor and outdoor seating options. The restaurant will serve both brunch and dinner, with brunch items ranging from $8 for biscuits and gravy to $22 for shrimp and grits. Dinner will run anywhere from $15 to $32 for entrees like grilled steak and a new barbecue Mahi Mahi dish that the restaurant group just unveiled, according to the restaurant group's marketing director Cameron O'Toole.

The kitchen is led by the group's culinary director Jacob Rios, who has worked in that role for Poogan's since December of last year.

Like the restaurant's other southern kitchen location in Summerville, the Forest Acres location will have an outdoor patio which is set to open later in the fall and will be dog-friendly.

Poogan's has been on the coast for more than 40 years. In 1976, Poogan's Porch opened in Charleston. In the last decade, the restaurant group has opened Poogan's Smokehouse and Poogan's Courtyard, both in the lowcountry. The group opened their first Southern Kitchen in 2020.

It'll open in the Cardinal Crossing development in Forest Acres on Monday, Aug. 22 at 9:30 a.m. as the restaurant hosts a grand opening celebration. The first 50 guests to the restaurant will receive 10% off of their meals for the year.

Cardinal Crossing is the largest mixed-use development for Forest Acres, according to their website. It already hosts businesses like Bad Daddy's Burger Bar and Nothing Bundt Cakes as well as smaller gyms and a nail spa. Recently, Molto Vino, a regional wine bar, opened in the area.

The restaurant will be open for brunch Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dinner is served Sunday through Thursday until 9 p.m. and on weekends until 10 p.m. It is located at 4605 Forest Dr. Suite #1.