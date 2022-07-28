Bartender at Columbia's Smoked wins national award: 'It was the opportunity of a lifetime.'

Surrounded by a massive crowd and aglow in purple and pink lights, Columbia's Jess Pomerantz cheered and was paraded around on a pair of shoulders after she was announced as the winner of the 2022 National Speed Rack Competition.

Pomerantz, who works at the newly opened microbrewery and oyster bar Smoked on Main Street, became the first bartender from the state to win the decade-old competition series on July 24.

Speed Rack is a high-speed bartending competition for women that highlights up and coming bartenders. The competition also raises money for those affected by breast cancer.

"I love to be back (at Speed Rack) because it's such an amazing sense of community. You're bringing together women from across the country who are so passionate about the hospitality industry, you know, bad (expletive) women who are some of the best in the field," said Pomerantz.

This is the second time Pomerantz has competed in the Speed Rack competition, in her 2019 attempt she took home third place. She's also won the Cognac Connection Challenge, a virtual cocktail competition utilizing Cognac to craft a drink, that same year.

Pomerantz came back to the competition for this year's redemption round, meaning that other people in the competition had competed at Speed Rack in years past.

"It was the opportunity of a lifetime, I had already planned on retiring (from Speed Rack) before I even competed and so now I get to retire with a bang," she said.

The 28-year-old has worked at Smoked, the newest Main Street venture for the Middleton family, since the spot opened in November of last year. Pomerantz also helped open Black Rooster in 2019 and developed its cocktail menu, alongside Greg Williamson, who is Smoked's general manager.

"We instantly clicked. It was nice to have somebody like-minded and brilliant, you know, to counterbalance each other as far as in the work relationship and also to bounce ideas off one another and that's pretty much how we developed the cocktail menus," Williamson said.

He's worked with Pomerantz for over three years and described her win as "heartwarming."

In an email, Smoked co-owner Sarah Middelton Styles praised the bartender.

“We always feel thankful to have Jess and her talents, drive, and creativity at Smoked and love supporting and celebrating each other’s wins as a restaurant and as friends," she said.

Before moving to Columbia for a PhD psychology program, the Florida-native worked in restaurants and bars all over New York — from Broken Shaker to Slowly Shirley — and has been in the industry for over a decade. She said she'll spend the next three years bartending to put herself through her school and then she hopes to open a nonprofit to help offer mental health services to those in the hospitality industry.

During her time at Black Rooster, she worked with Kristian Niemi, the well-known restaurateur who owns both Black Rooster and Main Street's Bourbon, who praised working with her.

"Basically she was hired (at Black Rooster) sight unseen, just based on our emails back and forth with each other, and it doesn’t surprise me that she won. She’s super dedicated to the craft and just a powerhouse behind the bar," Niemi said.