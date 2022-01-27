'A Family Affair': The Strudel Shop opens location near Columbia's Main Street

A new strudel restaurant has opened in Columbia's Main Street district, after moving from a prior location in Charlotte.

Owner Kevin Kelly's The Strudel Shop opened on Jan. 27. The Washington Street bakery offers sweet and savory strudels and Neapolitan pizza among other popular desserts.

Kelly opened up his Charlotte location, where he served his popular strudels out of a walk-up window with "lines wrapped around the block" according to his mom, Karen, in Oct. 2019. He closed that location in 2021 after outgrowing it and choosing to move it to Columbia and partner with Columbia International University to start a business here.

“We started talking about Columbia and so he came down … and met with our entrepreneurial group and our kids and talked to us about his vision,” said Scott Adams, the dean of Columbia International University’s Cook School of Business.

The university will partner with Kelly to provide him interns who will learn to bake and operate a restaurant under Kelly.

The Strudel Shop is yet another spot that has joined the Main Street district or will join Main Street in the next few months — Smoked, a high-end restaurant and microbrewery opened up in late November.

Ambrosia Taverna, which will offer classic Greek cuisine, announced plans in late November to open up later this year and 929 Kitchen & Bar's owner Sean Kim announced he'd be opening MOA Korean BBQ, a second location from his Charlotte spot, later this year.

Kelly's grand opening ceremony was held on Jan. 27 and he was joined by Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, city councilman Edward McDowell and most of his family — including his 89-year-old grandmother, Ginger, who shared her love of strudels with Kelly — to introduce the new restaurant.

The owner comes from a family of chefs and restaurant owners, with aunts, uncles and grandparents on both sides working in the industry in some capacity. He found his passion for strudel-making when he decided to bake strudels and other pastries for his grandmother’s church group.

“This idea started over 20 years ago. My grandmother, her grandmother is from Austria and she was a magnificent chef, and my aunt is a chef and my other grandparents had a restaurant and my uncle did too. It’s been going for generations and generations,” Kelly said.

The restaurant is a family affair. The night before the grand opening Kelly and his family shuffled around the shop putting tables in their places, kneading dough and baking cookies. In between asking Kelly for help setting up the store’s iPad which would be used for payment, Kelly’s mom, Karen, talked about Kelly’s passion for baking. Kelly’s Uncle Mike, also known as “Bubba,” stirred something sweet in the kitchen while his Aunt Cindy prepared other things in the corner.

The shop is located at 1237 Washington St. and will post its full hours in the coming days.