Slap on those grass skirts and get ready to hula because while the weather outside may be (finally) getting chilly, temperatures are rising in Bourbon as it transforms into Bourbon Oasis for the next two weeks. From Jan. 27 to Feb. 9, Bourbon is putting up the grass thatch hutch decorations and turning itself into a full on Tiki bar with an updated tiki cocktail and food menu. This five-times-annual tradition has become a warm, sunny spot in the relative cold of Columbia winter. There are plenty of traditional tiki cocktails like the Zombie on the menu alongside Bourbon-original (but no less classic) tiki fare like their Rikki-Tikki-Tavi and newcomer Conch Knocker, with coconut rum, guava nectar, lemon, lime, demerara sugar and bitters. Then there’s the food menu boasting island-influenced dishes like Tuna Poke, with pineapple chutney and coconut-scented rice, and Garlic Shrimp, with a rum-garlic glaze. Bourbon is at 1241 Main St.

Answer questions, drink beer

If you open a brewery and don’t have a trivia night, are you really a brewery? I guess we won’t find out because Hazelwood Brewing out in Lexington has added a trivia night starting Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. There’s three rounds of trivia with the first place team getting a $40 Hazelwood gift card and second place getting $20. But hey, it’s not just about trivia. Hazelwood is also marking the occasion with the release of two new sour Berliner weisses — one lime and coconut and the other passionfruit and strawberry. Hazelwood is at 711 E Main St. in Lexington.

Movies and brews for the hearing impaired

There’s a great local group called American Sign Language and Brew (ASL & BREW on Facebook) who try to bring together deaf and hard-of-hearing people together to socialize and enjoy some tasty local craft beers. They’ve been gathering at various local breweries for a few months now, and recently have been aligning their outings with Open Caption movies playing at AMC Harbison 14 every fourth Saturday. Saturday, Jan. 25, is one such gathering. Folks are encouraged to head to AMC Harbison 14 for an 11:30 a.m. showing of Star Wars: The Rise of the Skywalker with captions and then meet up with everyone to discuss the film and have a few beers at Columbia Craft Brewing Company from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. And with the mixed reactions that folks have had so far to this latest Star War, a few beers may be just what’s needed to help the conversation along. AMC Harbison 14 is at 122 Afton Ct. Columbia Craft is at 520 Greene St.

Break your resolutions at Tin Roof

January is a notoriously slow time for restaurants and bars. Everyone’s made a resolution to get back to the gym and cut down on overeating and overdrinking. But Tin Roof isn’t having any of that nonsense. This Saturday, as January winds down, it knows that folks are looking for a good excuse to quit those new good habits they got into, so the bar isthrowing a Resolution Ruiner Party starting at 9 p.m. There will of course be drinks and dancing — as well as something called a Moon Pie Split, which is banana pudding and butter pecan ice cream topped with bourbon caramel and chocolate syrup for $9. I’m pretty sure you could break several New Year’s resolutions with just that one dessert. Tin Roof is at 1022 Senate St.