Nibbles & Sips: New venues at Columbia Craft Beer Week

Presented by KW Beverage, the Columbia Craft Beer Week brings tap takeovers and and many more beer-centric events to the area. What’s really encouraging about this year’s lineup is all the new locations that are participating for the first time. While most nights have a few events going on, here’s some that you definitely want to drop in for.

First up is the Biergarten Warming Party at WECO Bottle & Biergarten on Saturday, Feb. 15 from noon to 8 p.m. The West Columbia watering hole has been in soft open mode with indoor and limited outdoor seating available, and to help them prep for their eventual full outdoor construction, they will be setting up lots more biergarten tables, and Chef Henry Griffin from The Kingsman and Royal Butcher will be smoking some food out back. There will also be a beer truck out back featuring all Carolina beers, bringing the total number of taps pouring at the event to 30. And those Carolina beers outside will only be a thrifty $4 per pint. There will also be mimosas and beermosas for the early patrons.

Another West Columbia newbie to Columbia Craft Beer Week is The Comedy Closet. After you enjoy the WECO biergarten, head right down the road for the Narragansett Comedy Night starting at 7 p.m. 12-ounce cans of that classic New England beer staple will be on special for $2.50, and the Drunken Clam Special ($5 for a Narragansett and half shot of house liquor) will definitely get you in the mood to laugh. And laugh you will because the headliner for this evening of cheap beer is none other than wrestling legend Hacksaw Jim Duggan. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Get them at thecomedycloset.com.

Another new venue added to the lineup this year is Craft and Draft Irmo. The suburban location of C&D is up for two events this week. On Monday, Feb. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m., it will team up with Columbia Craft for a Hop Acid Release Party. Columbia Craft’s Hop Acid is a sour ale dry-hopped with Amarillo, Citra, Mosaic and Azacca hops. Then there’s the Steel Hands Happy Hour on Tuesday, Feb. 18 from 4 to 8 p.m. where Cayce comes to Irmo with lots of Steel Hands beers featured on tap.

Check out colacraftbeerweek.com for lots more beer-centric events coming up between Feb. 14 and 22.