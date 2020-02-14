New West Columbia restaurant brings Southern and Asian influences to State Street

It’s easy to forget how narrow the space at 116 State St. in West Columbia, which used to house 116 Espresso and Wine Bar, is. But with a fresh decor scheme and bristling new life, it seems a little wider now that Palate has taken over, a new restaurant with no connection to 116 beyond sharing an address and an intention to please brunch-seekers on weekend mornings.

Co-owned by Sally Wu and executive chef Levi Whitlock, Palate combines Asian and Southern leanings, with a heavy focus on seafood. Given Wu’s experience as the owner of three-strong local chain Fresh Poke, the mixture makes sense. Wu also points out that there is a little Spanish and Jamaican influence, as well.

Menu items include crab rangoon dip, with fluffy fried wonton chips, and flash-fried brussels sprouts, both appetizers. Entrees cover a wide range, too: lollipop-style lamb chops, ginger seared ahi, seafood paella, and even a crispy tempura fried kung pao tofu for the vegans. A sampling of sides that lean into the Southern side of the concept feature Carolina wild mushroom green rice, garlic mashed potatoes, and bacon mac and cheese, though others include the Asian influence, as well: crab fried rice, sautéed green beans.

Weekend brunch is a different story. The menu has fairly standard Southern brunch offerings, some with an inventive twist, such as the Kaluha-creamed pecan Belgian waffle, or the avocado mash toast. Perhaps in a nod to other local hangover cures, Palate offers the Grilled Cheese Hangover, consisting of pesto and cheddar grilled on a brioche bun, with a side of creamy tomato soup. (Not sure yet how it works as a post-party remedy).

This is the first sit-down restaurant for the owners, after the fast-casual approach of Fresh Poke.

“We’re still learning, as time goes we’ll change things here and there,” Wu says. “We don’t know what to expect!”

With that in mind, anticipate spending a little extra time at Palate during its opening weeks, as it’s easy to tell, by both the timing of the food and the freshness, that everything's made to order.

The space looks much different than it once did, with a fresh coat of light mauve paint on one wall, a whitewashed brick treatment on the other, chic light fixtures, and high-end finishes adorning every surface. The space was designed by Wu, who enjoys the happy feeling of bright spaces and light colors.

Another thing that’s notably different from when 116 Espresso and Wine Bar was is the lack of a view of the Columbia skyline. The Brookland apartment complex has erased the vista one could once enjoy from the sidewalk.

“We like this hole in the wall feel where it’s small and cute,” Wu says of why the location was a good fit. “And this area is booming.”

Palate’s first full day of service was Tuesday, Feb. 11, and it will be open Monday through Thursday for dinner from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 to11 p.m., and for brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check out the full menu at palatecola.com.