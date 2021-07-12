New Thai restaurant opening in Columbia on Garners Ferry Road

A new Thai restaurant will bring classic dishes to the southeast side of Columbia, while also trying to expand eaters’ palettes with Lao cuisine and high-grade sushi.
Chindavanh Souvannarat, a longtime restaurant manager with experience in multiple Midlands Thai eateries, is opening Lotus Thai Dining at 7546 Garners Ferry Rd. Her husband Sai, who has worked at spots like Bodhi Thai in Lexington, will lead the kitchen.
The restaurant opens July 16.
“In cooking for the public there’s passion in there for you to want the customer to be fed good food. That would be the highlight for us,” Souvannarat told Free Times. “For me and my husband, we like to feed people.”
The restaurant will serve Thai dishes like pad thai, Vietnamese dishes like pho, sushi and “an introduction to Lao cuisine,” she said. Further, she posited that the restaurant will fill a niche in the area, which she said lacks sushi and other similar options.
The food will come at an accessible price point for both lunch and dinner. Souvannarat expected customers to pay between $13 to $18 at dinner and $9 to $13 at lunch. The restaurant will also offer beer and wine, carryout and, in the future, delivery service through mobile apps.
Additionally, she hoped to bring specials that emulate what she and her husband like to eat. Those will focus on fresh, high-quality seafood like scallops or sea bass. Souvannarat stressed that the restaurant will be flexible to customer’s wants, and could shift based on that feedback.
“We’re trying to bring quality, fresh food to the masses at a reasonable price,” she said.
Souvannarat’s family has had a significant imprint on the area’s Thai cuisine. Her brother Chris Souvanna co-owns Duke’s Pad Thai in Cayce and helped run the now closed Grilled Teriyaki, which she said she helped manage for a time.
She posited that the cuisine’s success in Columbia, across multiple price points, has been a progression over time. Today there's street food at spots like Duke's or high end, fine dining from Lexington's Bodhi Thai.
One thing she feels it's had to fight down is the stigma that it's not worth higher price points, a dynamic common throughout Asian foods. She said the cost of Thai ingredients is higher than some other cuisines, plus mentioned it has a high complexity, which justifies the cost as well.
Before starting Lotus, Souvannarat worked only part time. But the opportunity to run a restaurant with her “own vision” while also supporting her family drew her back in.
“I have two grandbabies. I think that really gets me to try to do the business,” Souvannarat said. “It could be my legacy for them to carry on the business.”