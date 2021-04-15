New initiative pushes plant-based eating at Columbia eateries

Every Monday in Columbia is officially Meatless Monday, thanks to a city proclamation in partnership with Let’s Meat Less, a local organization advocating plant-based eating.

The idea is simple, Let's Meat Less Founder Sue Doran told Free Times. If people could make one day’s worth of meals — three of the 21 in a week — meatless, then they could reap rewards that benefit themselves, the planet and animals. While the organization's website has been active since August, the weekly Meatless Monday started on April 12.

The weekly promotional day, which is part of a broader national campaign advocating for the same thing, doesn’t have much more to it than pushing for plant-based eating and highlighting its benefits. However, Doran, a registered dietitian and nutritionist, added a layer of local business advocacy.

On the organization's website and social media, she’s promoting numerous local restaurants and nonprofits that either offer plant-based goods on the menu or offer food services.

“We meet people where they are," Doran explained. "The idea is to make it no effort, no expense, no change in menu."

For instance, she said the pages will highlight a plant-based dish, even if it has something like cheese in it. While not ideal for the organization’s objective, it’s far better than something meat-centric.

Additionally, she’s offering to provide professional food photography of plant-based dishes for any restaurant that participates.

“It’s not even if we do this, we’ll do that,” Doran offered. “'We’re doing this, do you want us to take some photos of what you have to offer? We’ll hope you will follow along.'”

Popular vegan restaurant and food truck Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen appeared in a video put out by the City of Columbia to promote the event. Owner Folami Geter said in a message to Free Times that it’s a “wonderful intiative.”

“We've been serving 100 percent plant based meals for over 20 years now so it's encouraging to see the interest grow.,” Geter wrote. “We're happy to be a part of any plan to make our community healthier.”

Doran posited that her plant-based advocacy has numerous benefits across all three of the facets — planet, body and animals. They range from helping reduce carbon emissions to helping fight certain diseases and dietary conditions.

She’s doing her own work, too. As part of attempting to grow the outreach of Let’s Meat Less, Doran reached out to various local politicians for conversations around its goals. She also reached out to meat substitute maker Impossible Meat, and said she was able to secure 5,000 plant-based patties for Harvest Hope Food Bank, and was in the process of securing a coupon for restaurants that may want to try the product.

“I want every segment of our population involved,” she said.

Doran is also active in other advocacy. She’s a board member with the Conservation Voters of South Carolina, a statewide environmental advocacy group. The work there was difficult, she described, and inspired her to find ways to better engage the public on tangible ways they can help the environment. Thus came Let’s Meat Less and Meatless Mondays.

“We need to be telling people, I need to be telling people that if they just changed a few meals a week, we can lessen our impact on the environment," Doran concluded. "Less water waste, less land use, save some animals and we’ll help our health."