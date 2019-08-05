It’s easy to miss the construction going on in the former Blue Cactus Cafe location at 2002 Greene St. — unless you’re walking by on foot and lean over to see it. But a new tenant is indeed renovating the space, making way for Sneaky Pete’s Club, a new Prohibition-themed restaurant that is purposefully focusing on food offerings.
Co-owner Robert Vallentine describes the food they’ll serve as real, hearty American food. In a conversation with Free Times, he lists off a litany of items: a Monte Cristo sandwich, a waffle chicken sandwich, sliders, grilled hot dogs, specialty burgers, patty melts, Philly cheesesteaks, lobster mac and cheese, lobster grilled cheese, boneless chicken wings (including an intriguing peanut butter and jelly wing) and dozens more.
“We travel all over the world and like to try different things, and I haven’t seen the peanut butter and jelly wing except one place, and I wanted to bring it to Columbia,” Vallentine says.
Sneaky Pete’s will serve alcohol — but not liquor, at least not at first.
“The place isn’t set up like a bar and we’re looking to appeal to people as a place to eat and chill,” Vallentine explains.
Sneaky Pete’s will start with Proof alcohol-infused ice cream, a few adult milkshakes, craft beer and wine.
Vallentine and co-owner Mike Flowers hope to bring a laid-back vibe with the new restaurant, anticipating an opening date in mid to late September.