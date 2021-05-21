New Columbia cafe Sound Bites to fill one of the vacant spaces on downtown block

In downtown Columbia, a new cafe is set to open a block off the city's bustling Main Street.
Sound Bites Eatery will focus on locally sourced produce for its collection of salads and sandwiches, aiming to cater to the lunch crowd at various workplaces in the area. But it's a bet that hasn't worked out for everybody that has set up shop along this stretch of Sumter Street, which sits below a parking deck and the pool area attached to The Hub student housing complex.
The building houses stalwart standbys like Greek Boys, Crepe and Croissants, and Hampton Place Cafe. But it's been dotted with vacant storefronts for a few years now. One previously housed M Cafe, the outpost of Michelle Wang’s M-brand restaurants that closed in 2015. Longtime greasy spoon Massey's Past Time Cafe vacated its spot in early 2020, and J. Gumbos has been gone from its location on the corner of Washington Street since at least September 2014, both per Columbia Closings.
But married couple Mai and Garrick Turner, who are opening the restaurant with co-owner Terri McLaughlin, are confident that their concept will work in this location. Garrick argued that nearby open businesses have done well and that the vacant spaces have been waiting for an injection since “Main Street’s revival.”
"This is the beginning of a new fresh start for that area as well,” Mai posited “People are interested in the buildings or the other vacant spaces and people look at them often.”
Mai, a longtime manager at Five Points' The Gourmet Shop, certainly has experience with a business that leans heavily on lunchtime eaters.
“I’ve always wanted to open a restaurant and the opportunity just came,” Mai said. “It’s difficult to find a good salad, somewhere that you can kind of create your own and use good local ingredients … where you can go and grab it and have it be convenient, just for the way life is right now.”
She added that she feels Main Street could use another catering option close to the area's businesses, which she plans to provide.
The group is tentatively targeting mid-July to open at 1425 Sumter Street.
In addition to working several several different managerial positions at The Gourmet Shop, from retail to cafe, she recently helped open the new Market on Main and then did a stint at The War Mouth. In the past, she also worked with David Grillo at Cantina 76.
“I’ve been managing restaurants for a while," she offered. "I’ve kind of learned what to do and what not to do through that experience."
McLaughlin, the other co-owner, runs MacMogul Real Estate Consulting, while Garrick, who will be the initial front of house manager, has been involved in the hospitality scene for some time as well. He recently helped open Granby Grill in Olympia Mills, where he still assists in putting together the diner-like spot’s music events.
Mai explained that the name Sound Bites was conceived as a reference to stable ground, not music, and that anyone hoping for live entertainment will need to curtail their expectations. It’s a small space with seating for about 30 inside and 10 outside, and is largely being envisioned as a grab-and-go lunch spot. They might try to host evening open mic events or acoustic shows, but nothing larger than that.
“It really means more grounded food, really solid,” she said of the name.
The owners are tentatively planning to operate from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m daily Monday through Saturday.