Mexican popsicle bar coming to Columbia

After being laid off from her gig at a car dealership due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Elizabeth Navarro took a summer drive. She spotted a property for rent at 4346 Fort Jackson Blvd. that could fit an empty niche in Columbia — a Mexican popsicle and snack bar.

So spawned her sweets emporium LaPaleta Bar. The forthcoming business is inspired by places she would patronize in Mexico, where her family is from.

“I travelled a lot to Mexico when I was younger and something Columbia doesn’t have is a place like this,” Navarro tells Free Times. “We want it to be comfortable for everyone. In Mexico we call everything [lugar de] relajo, it’s like chilling. We want you to be able to sit down and chill with your friends.”

Navarro details that LaPaleta will be targeted towards a younger customer base. Its snacks will be a host of all-fruit popsicles, snow cones and candy. She lists flavors like fresas con lechera (a strawberry popsicle filled with sweetened condensed milk) and watermelon. Photos on the snack bar’s social media show a litany of other flavors.

Each popsicle or snow cone can be accented with a variety of Mexican toppings. Navarro says they’ll offer chamoy, a sweet and spicy sauce, and tajin, a lime-chile powder/salt mixture, for fruit, as well. The restaurant will rotate the popsicle and other items’ flavors frequently to identify customer favorites, Navarro explains.

She has a young child who she says isn’t allowed to have much candy or sugars, so it was important for the popsicles to be all-fruit.

“Kids can eat as many popsicles as they want,” Navarro offers.

Navarro says she’s travelled to other cities like Greenville, Charlotte and Atlanta and saw concepts similar to hers. In Columbia, though, it was lacking, and now she claims that she's already getting customers showing up at the door asking if they’re open.

At the same time, she admits that many may not know the style of eatery she’s opening, as its roots go back to Mexico, not South Carolina.

LaPaleta will be well-prepared to open during the COVID-19 pandemic, Navarro says. All employees will wear gloves and masks, and masks will be available for customers, as well. Areas where customers sit will be disinfected regularly.

LaPaleta opens July 1, and its hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.