Lowes Foods debuts speakeasy-themed liquor store concept with Columbia-area locations

For a couple months now, one side of the shopping cart area at the Lowes Foods on Forest Drive has been covered in film and under construction. On March 6, it peels back the curtain and lets everyone in on the secret, opening Knock Knock, a liquor store with a 1920s Speakeasy theme.

The grocery store chain opened another Knock Knock at its Sunset Boulevard location in Lexington last month, debuting the new concept with the two new Midlands stores.

Kelly Davis, Lowes Foods’ senior director of guest engagement, says the idea behind Knock Knock was to create “a place you wanted to come buy spirits” that was convenient after you finished buying your groceries.

To comply with South Carolina state alcohol laws, Lowes Foods and Knock Knock do have separate addresses, and you can’t buy groceries in Knock Knock or liquor in Lowes Foods. Also, the grocery store’s discount cards don’t work in Knock Knock.

The North Carolina-based grocery store chain wasn’t able to test out this concept in its home state because all liquor stores are state-run there.

The stores are extra-small, with just a little over 400 square feet in the Forest Acres location.

“We had to build up,” Davis tells Free Times during a tour of the new space.

The liquor shelves do indeed go quite high, with extra storage accessible through a ladder on a rail like you would see in an old library. The small space plays extremely well with the Prohibition-era theme, as does the décor, with a tiny faux speakeasy door, like the ones that you would have to give the secret password to back in those days, and jazz music playing overhead.

Davis adds that one of Knock Knock’s goals is to “focus on the local,” with an entire section for spirits from the Carolinas. It will offer weekly tastings on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m., and five of the first six will feature Carolina-based distilleries.

The Forest Drive Knock Knock opens for business at 9 a.m. on March 6, and will have a special tasting session on Saturday, March 7, from 4 to 7 p.m.