All locations of Sandy’s Famous Hot Dogs that remain in the Midlands will close by the end of the year, according to owner Bud Sanderson. The long-running area chain was founded in 1979 by Sanderson and family, and has since become a Midlands favorite.

“It won’t be any later than the end of the year, Dec. 31,” Sanderson says of how long Sandy’s current locations will remain in operation.

Those locations are at 1935 Broad River Rd. and 612 St. Andrews Rd. in Columbia, and 5175 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington. The hot dog chain specializes in black angus beef franks and scoops of ice cream in 32 flavors. Sandy’s remains a locally beloved institution — winning Best Hot Dog in Free Times’ Best of Columbia readers poll as recently as 2018 — and there were no outward signs that the end was coming. The iconic University of South Carolina-adjacent Sandy’s location on Main Street closed in 2017.

“Our business is doing extremely well, so it’s a funny time to be getting out of the business,” Sanderson says. “I’m starting to work on my 80th birthday and it’s beyond retirement time.”

Even though it’s the right moment to bring Sandy’s story to an end, he says it’s a sad time for everyone involved.

“We’ve loved every minute of it.”