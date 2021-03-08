Local restaurant group preparing to open six concepts in Chapin parts ways with head chef

Longtime Columbia chef Henry Griffin is out at the local suburban restaurant group Happy Fork and, along with him, the steak-focused Griffin Chophouse in Lexington.

Griffin had been Happy Fork’s corporate chef for its various concepts since the group was initially announced last year, but he left roughly three weeks ago, per CEO Ronald Pereira.

In now is Edwin Florez, who has been with the company since January and has experience in food distribution and in high-end restaurants, heading up local spots like Pearlz Oyster Bar in the Vista.

“Henry wanted to go his own path … he just decided to run his own restaurant,” Pereira said. “When we broached (Florez) in September, the plan was for him and Henry to join forces, unfortunately it didn’t work out with Henry.”

He underscored the departure was on friendly terms, and the company will eventually hire a full culinary team behind Florez, with a chef working under him.

“I’ve never not seen (Florez) walk into a restaurant where the entire team doesn’t embrace him,” Pereira said.

Florez played down the loss of Lexington’s Griffin Chophouse from the group’s portfolio. Henry Griffin could not be reached for comment.

“It really doesn’t affect us. What I would say is I had the opportunity of working with Chef Henry Griffin for the last two months and he’s a talented chef,” he said. “It’s sad to see those two part but we’ll be fine.”

Florez's role is managerial. He will manage the blueprint layouts for future restaurants, menu development, hiring and anything else related to the group's back of house aspects.

He said the company's community research plays a key role in his work in the suburb-focused group.

"To be honest, it's kind of a dream come true, not having to focus on one concept," Florez enthused.

Griffin has a long history in Columbia kitchens, from working as a cook at Motor Supply Company Bistro to co-owning popular neighborhood restaurants like Kingsman and the Vista’s Ristorante Divino (which has since become di Vino Rosso).

In 2020, Griffin left the Kingsman and Divino to open Griffin Chophouse with the Happy Fork group. The initial plans had been to extend that brand to Chapin’s forthcoming Chapin Commons development and other locales as well.

Now, the group has pivoted in Chapin, renaming the forthcoming steakhouse to Chophouse of Chapin, Pereira detailed. That’s set to open in early April now, and another of the group’s restaurants, Bakon, is set to open 30 to 45 days after, with their subsequent businesses opening afterwards.

Not much has changed to the reported plans for the forthcoming restaurants — but Pereira teased there are new announcements coming.

A forthcoming sports bar, Chapin Sports Bar, and a bakery, named Orange Blossom Bakery, will open in the plaza too, based on community feedback asking for those types of options.

Orange Blossom will open as a drive-through option inside another one of the group’s restaurants, Modern Fresco.

“Obviously, it’s pretty ambitious,” Florez said. “We will have concepts that will be working during the same business hours, but the whole purpose is to create more options for the people, for the masses out here.”