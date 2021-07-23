Local farm delivery service launches in the Columbia area

What is perhaps best described as an “online farmers market” launched in the Midlands this month, opening up a new avenue for local farmers to connect with potential customers.

Market Wagon, which acts as a digital storefront and delivery service for farms, has roughly 23 Columbia and Midlands-based vendors — farmers and artisans — and more than 200 products available. For consumers, the service offers a selection ranges spans local eggs, meats and baked goods. For small farmers, it helps alleviate one of the biggest stressors, delivering to individual customers.

“They are a farm delivery operation, but the cool thing is they do their own marketing through the website,” said Steve Alexander, who operates the Leesville-based Hidden Hills Farm. “It gives us another avenue to get our name out there.”

Alexander signed up for Market Wagon and said his first delivery went out on July 21 and seemed to go well. The farm sold more than he expected in its first week on the platform, he said.

He started his farm in 2017 with his wife, and it grew well over the next two years. But then the pandemic shut down farmers markets, one of their main outlets for sales. During that time Alexander pivoted to direct-to-consumer sales — a move many smaller local farmers have done with great success.

“Things have obviously shifted towards home delivery. For the smaller farms that becomes a little more difficult because you don’t always have the manpower to go out and deliver every day,” Alexander explained. “It does become a challenge, since the pandemic it has been a challenge.”

The pandemic was a source of growth for Market Wagon, its CEO Nick Carter told Free Times in a phone interview. As people sought to find alternative outlets for local food, the platform grew by 600 percent, he reported.

Carter, who is also a farmer, said the company launched in the Midlands about two weeks ago. It started in 2016 in Indianapolis, and most of its growth initially centered around the Midwest. He said that after the service branched into Knoxville, Tennessee, and the South Carolina Upstate, it was logical to move into the Midlands.

The company’s business model involves taking a share of the revenue of farmers' sales, which Carter said varies. The company doesn’t charge sign-on or listing fees.

As of now, they employ about 10 delivery drivers in the Midlands, but in more established markets that figure can rise to 50 to 60. Accordingly, the number of farmers on the platform in other markets exceeds Columbia’s relatively small figure, sometimes reaching 200 to 300.

“You can look at the way we expanded geographically, like ripples on a pond. We always go to the next nearest location,” Carter explained.

Some local farmers like Paul Grant have intentionally veered away from third party distribution platforms and companies due to the cost and other factors. His farm Freshly Grown Farms sells mainly to restaurants, but has a chunk of direct-to-consumer sales, and he handles the distribution.

That’s a personal choice, he explained, as he prefers to have his hands in each step of his farm’s sale and enjoys the feedback he gets personally from his customers.

Still, Grant isn’t fully eschewing online platforms. He said he’s establishing his farm‘s presence on the platform Barn2Door, which acts as a digital storefront for farms that do self-delivery like his.

He reasoned that platforms like Market Wagon will likely be appealing to those with distribution issues or who don’t have the staffing to do so. Grant suggested if he wasn’t already established in his own distribution, he’d be open to considering other options like it.

“I’m not opposed to it in any way,” he said. “I think any way a farmer can get or a producer or a farmer can get their product out into the market (that's) best for them is awesome.”