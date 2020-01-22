Have you ever wanted an artfully drawn map of where to find West Columbia's restaurants? If so, you're in luck.

West Columbia developer and former state secretary of commerce Joe Taylor has unleashed a visually pleasing (and mostly accurate) food map with 57 restaurants on it along with other landmarks. Taylor announced the map in a press release, describing it as a gift to the city.

Why did Taylor do it? "It was just something fun to do," he tells in the release.

Free Times couldn't help but notice the map wrongly places the newly opened WECO Bottle and Biergarten on Sunset Boulevard. It's actually on Meeting Street. The legend for the map does list the correct address, though.

Mistakes like these can be forgiven for what is truly a pure deed.

Taylor genuinely seems to love the city. He calls himself "one of West Columbia's leading cheerleaders," and he had Charlotte urban sketcher Mike Daikubara create the map — presumably out of his own pocket — and is offering up 5,000 copies to the public.

Daikubara even personally visited each restaurant or landmark to draw up the sketches, the release details.

West Columbia city officials are thrilled with it too, per the release.

“[Taylor] has provided the city, its great restaurants and all of our visitors with a really cool way to see all the great dining options we have in West Columbia. The map makes you want to go out and eat,” says West Columba Mayor Tem Miles. “Once again, Joe Taylor has helped to tell the story of why the ‘West Side is the Best Side.’”

The map also features a few restaurants just over the border in the adjoining City of Cayce.

Those who wish to acquire the map can get it at Taylor's office on State Street, at West Columbia City Hall or at several other locations in town. People can also send a self-addressed stamped envelope to WC Food Map, 146 State St., West Columbia, SC 29169, requesting a copy.