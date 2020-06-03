Lexington's Kingsman Que and Brew replaced by Griffin Chophouse

There’s a new restaurant in Lexington — one that seems connected to its location’s previous tenant.

Griffin Chophouse opened June 1 at the spot that previously went by Kingsman Que and Brew, which arrived a couple years ago as a sister establishment to the beloved Kingsman Restaurant in Cayce.

And while Free Times’ requests for comments have yet to be answered, it’s easy to surmise a link between Griffin Chophouse and its predecessor. Details on the restaurant’s Facebook page indicate it's the same one maintained by Kingsman Que and Brew - Lexington, with the name getting changed on May 15. The “About Us” section on the page still contains the story behind the previous brand.

Kingsman Brew and Que chef-owner Henry Griffin has responded to comments on the Griffin Chophouse page from his personal account, and branding the restaurant with his last name would line up with his recent moves — he unveiled plans for a Chapin pizza restaurant called The Griffin in January, then slated to open on July 16.

In responding to a May 26 comment on its own Facebook page, the Kingsman in Cayce indicated it is no longer affiliated with the Lexington location.

A call to the restaurant was not answered, though an answering machine message indicated the business is having issues with its phone system.

The new eatery’s menu offers a variety of different steaks (some beef-tallow-aged), burgers and smoked meats. It's also offering what it calls its butcher blocks, a collection of three steaks ($85) or five barbecued meats ($75), accompanied by multiple sides.

Per a response on its Facebook page, the idea is to bring “Hall’s [Chophouse]” quality at “average family budgets.”

Non-aged steaks run anywhere from $16 for beef tips to $32 for filet mignon. The tallow-aged steaks start at $29 for a strip and tops out at $39 for the filet mignon. Burger offerings range from $12 to $13, and the salads run from $10 to $11.

The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Griffin had co-run both Kingsman restaurants with chef Mike Deevey. The pair also oversaw Vista Italian spot Ristorante Divino, which announced last month it was moving and rebranding as di Vino Rosso, with co-owner Brad Spehl detailing that Griffin was no longer involved.