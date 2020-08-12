Lexington outpost of gourmet cookie shop Crumbl Cookies to open

Rapidly growing franchise Crumbl Cookies is getting ready to expand into the Midlands with its first location forthcoming in Lexington.
The outpost will be off of Sunset Boulevard, near Target, and the franchise partners hope to open by mid- to late-October. The Utah-based chain started in 2018 and has more than 75 locations in 11 states, per its website.
"We pose ourselves as a gourmet cookie provider, we almost view ourselves as a cookie-tech-type company, where we’re constantly innovating," local franchise partner Tyler Hinckley tells Free Times. "[We have] 120 flavors that change out weekly. That’s definitely a differentiating factor."
Crumbl's cookies rotate through a six flavor weekly menu, with two permanent options — a warmed chocolate chip cookie and a chilled sugar cookie. The other flavors can be a little different.
For instance, the company website details that this week's options range from a chilled Sour Patch Kids cookie with lime frosting and raspberry filling to a Reese's Cup cookie with the brand's peanut butter cups involved.
The company is intentionally attempting to be modern, Hinkley details.
Crumbl's space is open-concept so people can watch the cookies be made, the boxes come in a hot pink that pops against the black and white interior aesthetic and overall minimalist space, he says.
"[It] appeals to people that like to post on their social media and instagram, to influencer-type people," he describes. "It's more like an experience to come into Crumbl and get a cookie or get cookies."
That the franchise's first Midlands location is opening near a Target, which is deliberate, Hinkley says. The company's stores have done well near there and with the clientele the big-box attracts.
While prices can vary by region, he says that the cookies are sold in boxes of four that start at about $11. A larger "party box" with a dozen costs about $27. A single cookie runs about $3.50.
The brand-focused chain also offers half pints of ice cream, called Crumbl Cream, and what-you'd-expect drinks like milk, and a Crumbl Water that comes in a trendy bottle.
The cookie chain hopes to expand in the Midlands, opening as many as the area can support, Hinkley details, with three to six locations likely in the early outing.